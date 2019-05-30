Dele stands on the threshold of Champions League glory

Dele Alli is on the brink of the biggest game of his career when Tottenham Hotspur take on Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Since signing for Spurs in 2015, few could have predicted how his career would continue to rise upon his arrival at White Hart Lane.

The European Cup

Having made nearly 200 appearances for Spurs, and scoring more than 50 goals for the Premier League giants, Dele is a household name with 35 England caps, and a World Cup appearance, to his name.

Dons chairman Pete Winkelman said: “It’s only a year on from watching him represent England at the World Cup, and here we go again, with Dele on the biggest stage in club football this weekend.

“We continue to be extremely proud of Dele and his achievements and we wish him every success in the final on Saturday.

“I am sure it will be a thoroughly entertaining game between two of this country’s most exciting teams.”

Dele in action against Liverpool earlier this season

Liverpool, who finished second in the Premier League this season, stand between Spurs and their first silverware since 2008 - the same year as the last all-England European Cup final.

And with England set for the Nations League finals next month too, it could be quite a summer for our Dele.