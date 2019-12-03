Dickenson adds to Dons' red-card list

Brennan Dickenson picked up MK Dons fifth red card in six games on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old made an 11-minute cameo for Russell Martin's side against Coventry City, first picking up a booking for his rash challenge on Jodi Jones which sparked a scuffle, before clattering into Sky Blues skipper Morgan Williams with five minutes to go to earn him a second yellow card.

Dickenson could have few arguments about his first booking

His cause was not helped by red-happy ref Charles Breakspear, who, in sending off Dickenson, has now sent off 10 players in his 16 outings this season.

Following two red cards for Kieran Agard, one for George Williams and one Baily Cargill, Dickenson's is Dons' fifth in six matches, but with their first win under their new manager now secured, manager Martin hopes it is a trend that will end.

"It's one a game at the moment. I'm hoping at some point the wins will overtake the red cards," he said. "(Brennan) got a cheap booking, but he did well for us when he came on, gave us loads of energy. The second one he couldn't stop himself, he fell into the lad. It is what it is."

While Dickenson is only suspended for games in the Leasing.com Trophy, both Williams and Cargill remain sidelined for this weekend's trip to Doncaster, but Agard is available for league action once more.