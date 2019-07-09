Dickenson is keen for friendly games to kick-off

With just a week until the first pre-season friendly of the summer, Brennan Dickenson cannot wait to kick a ball in anger for MK Dons.

The 26-year-old joined the club from Colchester early in the transfer window - one of six new faces to have joined Paul Tisdale's squad for the League One campaign.

Dickenson in training

With Dons set to take on Brackley Town next Tuesday (July 16), Dickenson is eager to see how the team have gelled together over the first few weeks of pre-season training.

READ MORE: Who is Dons' new signing Brennan Dickenson?

"I’m excited to get the pre-season games going," he said. "We’ve got to put what we’ve practised in training into the games and I think it’ll be good to get used to the way we play and the way staff want things done. We’ve got the trust ourselves and have a good pre-season.

"The friendlies are there to suss out everything that needs to be sussed, we are excited for the start of the season, we can’t be overconfident following promotion, we just need to go in with a self-belief that we can do well this season.

"We’ve got to do what we need to do and learn as quickly as we can because every manager has a different way of doing things, we just have to trust and be confident with what we can do and learn how to adjust to the boys, the staff and how they want things done."

Dickenson has been impressed so far with his new team-mates, and feels he has settled in well.

He said: "It’s been really good, the boys have made it easy for me to settle in and all the staff have been great. My early impressions are we’ve got a really strong tight-knit squad and everyone knows each others roles, there is that mentality that we want to win games, we are all excited to get going.

"The dressing room feels good and positive, all the boys get along and that’s important, we need to have a united squad.

"It’s been great working with the staff so far, they’ve all been great and I’m looking forward to working with them throughout the season."

Following the friendly against Brackley next Tuesday, Dons take on Welwyn Garden City on Friday July 19, then Hemel Hempstead Town on Tuesday July 23 before a trip to League Two side Northampton Town on Friday July 26. They round out their pre-season campaign away at St Neots on Tuesday July 30.