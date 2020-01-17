Dickenson leaves Dons for Exeter City

Brennan Dickenson has left MK Dons destined for League Two side Exeter City.

The 26-year-old made 13 appearances since signing in the summer, but failed to establish himself as a regular. He scored just one goal since arriving from Colchester - a brilliant free-kick in the Leasing.com Trophy defeat to Wycombe in November, but was sent off in his last outing - the 2-0 win over Coventry in the same competition.

Dickenson joins promotion contenders Exeter on a permanent basis, but leaves Dons with the good graces of manager Russell Martin.

"Brennan goes with everyone's best wishes," said the manager. "It just hasn't worked out here. He goes to a club fighting for promotion, he expressed a desire to go there and we've let him go. I'm really pleased he's found a club where it will hopefully go well for him.

"It has been stop-start for him here, and he has had a difficult time in his personal life. He sent me a really nice message for the way he has been treated too, the way we've managed him.

"It's always unfortunate when a player doesn't work out at a football club. I really hope he goes there and does well."