Dickenson's Dons deal makes him the second summer signing

Brennan Dickenson was delighted finally get his deal over the line, months after hearing of MK Dons' initial interest.

The 26-year-old became Dons' second signing on the summer on Thursday, joining from Colchester United, following the capture of Hiram Boateng on Monday.

READ MORE: Who is Dons' new signing Brennan Dickenson?

Dickenson spent three seasons at the Jobserve Community Stadium, but after hearing of Dons' interest a few months ago, he admitted the time was right for him to depart.

"It was a few months ago, but I obviously had to finish the season with Colchester as strongly as possible, and I feel I did that," he said. "It has been a bit of a process to get to this point and get everything sorted.

"I was at Colchester for three years, but you have to make the right choice for yourself. With such a big club, a big stadium, I've heard a lot about the manager and I know a few of the boys as well. Everything just seemed right. I'm very excited.

"I know Ryan Harley, I met him at Brighton, and then played against him. Jordan Houghton spent the best part of a season with us at Gillingham as well. And playing against him too. It's always good to come to a club when you know a few players."

Dickenson played a part in both of Colchester's wins over Dons last season, but said playing against them in the penultimate game of the season helped in his decision.

He continued: "It was good for us to do the double over Dons last season! But football is football, anything can happen. It's clearly a great club and a great team, the boys all looked like they knew what they were doing in and out of possession. I'm excited to get to get to know how the manager works.

"I'm a left-sided player. I've got height, power, strength, I'd say I've got good delivery and I'm quite fast! I also say I've got sheer determination when things aren't going our way and desire to put in the best performance I can.