Did MK Dons offer value for money in their 2022/23 season tickets?

Season tickets can be a valuable commodity when your team is doing well.

But when things are not going so well, it can feel like a bit of a burden.

Home form for MK Dons last season was poor, picking up just four wins at Stadium MK as they dropped to League Two.

Betfred have conducted a study into the cost of every season ticket in the EFL for the 2022/23 campaign to determine which club’s season tickets have been the best value-for-money purchase in regard to their team’s home form this season.

For the study, they used the cheapest adult season ticket available from every club in the EFL to work out the respective cost-per-win statistics.

Here are the results, with running from best value to worst.

1 . Worst value for money season tickets in League One in 2022/23 Here is the breakdown of League One season ticket prices per victory

2 . 24th - Bolton Wanderers Season ticket cost: £219 Home wins: 14 Cost-per-win: £15.64

3 . 23rd - Plymouth Argyle Season ticket cost: £340 Home wins: 20 Cost-per-win: £17

4 . 22nd - Barnsley Season ticket cost: £285 Home wins: 16 Cost-per-win: £17.81