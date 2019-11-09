Differences already showing under new manager, says Gilbey

After just three days on the training pitch with their new manager, Alex Gilbey is already seeing differences in the way MK Dons play.

Though Russell Martin's first game in charge did not bring about a change in fortunes as Dons were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two side Port Vale on Saturday, Gilbey said the positives in the performance at Stadium MK can give the fans a sense of optimism heading into an important period for the club.

"It has been a big change, we've only been training for three days with Russ, but there have already been improvements," he said. "It can only get better, and I'm already looking forward to Monday and going again.

"We're obviously disappointed, we all love the FA Cup and wanted to win. We all went out there feeling fresh and different. There is still a lot to build on. But there were a lot of improvements all over the pitch. We were on the ball better, but we have to be better in the final third and in their box, and make some better chances.

"If we can carry on working hard, we'll be alright."

Gilbey was the driving force in Dons' midfield in the defeat, and said Martin's instructions were to go out and play to his strengths.

He continued: "Russ knows what I'm best at, so he told me to play to my strengths. I did that today, and I loved playing like that, so I'm looking forward to the future."

After a transitional week for the club, Gilbey also singled out Ryan Harley who has taken up the reins, in the short term at least, as assistant manager to Russell Martin.

"Ryan has been brilliant too. Everyone loves him, he's a good character, he's always taking the mick out of people. He's been class for us, he's the voice between us and the manager. He's a top man.

"It has been good, really fun. We've got a feel-good factor back. Everyone has loved it, and long may it continue."