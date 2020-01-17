Dip him in gold and put him outside - Martin's plan for Lewington statue

It is probably only a matter of time before a statue of Dean Lewington is erected outside Stadium MK, and Russell Martin has an idea of how to build it.

"When he does eventually hang his boots up, Luke Williams said we should just dip him in gold and put him outside!" said the Dons boss on the eve of Lewington's 750th appearance for the club, expected to be tomorrow against Sunderland.

"He will be the biggest legend this club has ever had. From the origins, he moved with it – there will never be another story like that."

Martin went on to say Lewington's incredible record is unlikely to be beaten in modern football, and heaped praise on his captain.

He said: "I cannot see how, in modern football, anyone plays that many games. Even spending that many games at a club. It's phenomenal, 40, 50 games a year regularly, avoiding injury and being consistent enough to be in the team every week too.

"It speaks volumes of Deano, his character and how good a player he is. He's one of our top performers, really consistent. He's enjoying his football again. I'm really pleased for him. You'll never get another one like Deano."