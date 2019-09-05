Dirty Leeds? Ranking the most ill-disciplined teams in Premier League history - featuring Leeds United, Liverpool, Chelsea & more

Now of course, red cards are a far more severe caution than yellows, so we've trebled their value to reflect this. Scroll through the gallery to see the dirtiest sides in the Premier League's history...

1. Swindon Town - Total card score: 42 Red cards: 1. Yellow cards: 39

2. Blackpool - Total card score: 51 Reds cards: 2. Yellow cards: 47

3. Barnsley - Total card score: 78 Red cards: 4. Yellow cards: 66

4. Oldham Athletic - Total card score: 82 Red cards: 4. Yellow cards: 70

