Disappointing result but Dons won't dwell on Northampton defeat

Matt Oakley said as disappointing as losing to Northampton Town was on Friday night, he is not too worried by the result.

Goals from Sam Hoskins and Harry Smith gave Cobblers a 2-0 lead at the PTS Academy Stadium before Kieran Agard pulled one back with four minutes to go.

While it meant Dons lost for the first time this summer, Oakley said he is not going to read too much into the loss.

He said: "It's a disappointing result, but it's pre-season – I've been through many of them where results haven't gone well but the season has. Pre-season doesn't count for anything though and we move on.

"I'm not too worried about that, but we're focusing on what happened in the game, situations, partnerships, those sorts of things.

"We knew Northampton would be a good test for us, that's why we took the fixture. We know what they're about, and a big target man (Smith) who they hit balls to, we knew it would come so it was a good test. We had a really good chance through Ryan Harley and the whole game could have been different with that.

"We started the second half really well. We keep telling the players going a goal behind isn't always a bad thing, but we need to stay in the game. Conceding from a set piece to go 2-0 down meant we had to open up and gamble.

"The goals were disappointing, but we finished the game well with an excellent goal – something we had been working on all week."