Disappointing results for city clubs

MK Robins slipped to 12th in SSML Division 1 after a narrow 1-0 defeat to midtable rivals Enfield Borough.

Issac Stevens scored the only goal of the game in the second half to wrap up the points at Manor Fields. Robins host fifth placed Bedford on Saturday.

In Division 2, MK Gallacticos were leapfrogged by Pitstone & Ivinghoe after the latter were 1-0 winners when the pair clashed on Saturday. Kieran Doughty scored the only goal of the game.

Unite MK are 10th after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to strugglers Sarratt, with Joseph Madeinlo coming off the bench to net the winner.

Old Bradwell United were sent packing from the Anagram Records Cup quarter finals after losing 3-0 to Catholic United.