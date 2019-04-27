Disappointment turns to relief for Lewington after Colchester defeat

Dean Lewington admitted the disappointment of their 2-0 defeat to Colchester was quickly put to one side as they realised their promotion chances remain in their hands.

Results elsewhere for Forest Green and Mansfield mean a Dons win over the Stags next week will see them playing League 1 football next week.

Lewington, who was celebrated by the 1,007 visiting supporters wearing orange in his honour, said the players were oblivious to the drama unfolding around the league until the final whistle.

"We were disappointed at the final whistle, the boys came on the pitch and told us we got away with it," said Lewington afterwards. "It's incredible third, fourth and fifth lost. It's as you were. I was disappointed with today, but it's irrelevant, so it's all eyes on next Saturday.

"We could have done better here, but the bigger picture is next week. We have to draw a line under this to go into that game in the right frame of mind. We won't dwell on it for too long, and on Monday we will be all guns blazing for Saturday."

Dons fell behind in the second minute when Sammie Szmodics fired in from the edge of the area, before he then turned provider two minutes into the second period to Frankie Kent to double the U's advantage.

Given Dons poor form against teams in the top eight this season, Lewington said nerves did not play a part at the JobServe Community Stadium.

"I don't think they had a chance to," he added. "The goal came from a set piece, it took a deflection, it happens sometimes. But goals at the start of halves knock you off your stride. The first goal, we still had 88 minutes to recover but the second hit us for six for a while. It makes things so difficult, giving them that advantage. They defended well but we made things harder than it should have been."