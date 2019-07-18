Do MK Dons need to sign more players before the start of the season?

With seven new faces added to the squad this summer, MK Dons are looking in strong shape ahead of the new League One season - but do they need more?

By his own admission, Paul Tisdale had too many players at his disposal last season - a lot of them a hangover from the Robbie Neilson/Dan Micciche era - but ultimately would call upon them as the defensive injury crisis struck around January.

Following their promotion to League One, 10 players were released, three loan players returned to their parent clubs and Chuks Aneke signed for Charlton after turning down a deal to stay, while seven have signed, meaning Tisdale's pool is down by seven on last season.

The most recent capture of Rhys Healey has added a vital piece of the puzzle, bringing goals and creativity to the side which Dons greatly missed when his loan spell ended in January. Signing Healey is a marque signing, and signals where Dons are in the market now - their business is now effectively done. Being able to get their key man, the player they could have survived without but wanted to give them a new dimension, now shows they are no longer in a state where they need to bolster the squad, but they can actively go out and get players to improve their starting line-up.

More players being added would be luxury additions or opportunities too good to pass up late in the day. There precious few positions on the field where serious thought would not be put into who should play there - even the immovable Dean Lewington will be looking over his shoulder at the likes of Regan Poole, Baily Cargill and Brennan Dickenson who could usurp him from the left flank.

Hiram Boateng signed from Exeter

Competition for places is fierce - the defence has options to play three or four across, similarly in midfield. Lee Nicholls has admitted the number one spot is up for grabs with Stuart Moore putting in some impressive displays in training, while Sam Nombe has three goals in as many games in pre-season, adding weight to his cause to stay at the club this season rather than being loaned out again.

If Dons were to make no more signings before the transfer window blows closed for another few months, they can be pretty happy with the business they have conducted.