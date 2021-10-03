Matt O'Riley attempts to win the ball

Doncaster Rovers 2-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

MK Dons suffered their first defeat in 10 games on Saturday when they were beaten by bottom club Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:35 am
Updated Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:36 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Andrew Fisher - 7

Appeared to deal with the conditions pretty well but was left exposed early on. Not a lot he could have done for either goal.

2. Warren O'Hora - 5

Never at the races. Passing let him down early on, struggled to get control of the ball at times, especially in the first half too. Uncharacteristic.

3. Harry Darling - 6.5

Dons' best defender but didn't get started well. Grew into it later on.

4. Dean Lewington - 5

Like O'Hora, wasn't really at his best and struggled to pass to a team-mate.

