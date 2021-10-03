Doncaster Rovers 2-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Andrew Fisher - 7
Appeared to deal with the conditions pretty well but was left exposed early on. Not a lot he could have done for either goal.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Warren O'Hora - 5
Never at the races. Passing let him down early on, struggled to get control of the ball at times, especially in the first half too. Uncharacteristic.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Harry Darling - 6.5
Dons' best defender but didn't get started well. Grew into it later on.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Dean Lewington - 5
Like O'Hora, wasn't really at his best and struggled to pass to a team-mate.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD