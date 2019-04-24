Dons absent from PFA Team of the Year

No members of the MK Dons squad have been named in the PFA League 2 Team of the Year.

While Dons are two wins away from securing automatic promotion and have two strikers in the top five scorers this season, neither Chuks Aneke nor Kieran Agard have made the cut.

The team is dominated by Lincoln City players, with the Imps having secured the League 2 title on Monday, drawing with Tranmere. Dons' automatic promotion rivals Bury have three players, while Mansfield also feature with two.

The league's top scorer James Norwood (Tranmere) leads the line, with Forest Green's Recce Brown also featured.

PFA League 2 Team of the Year:

GK - Joe Murphy (Bury)

D - Neal Eardley (Lincoln)

D - Jason Shackell (Lincoln)

D - Harry Toffolo (Lincoln)

D - Krystian Pearce (Mansfield)

M - Reece Brown (Forest Green)

M - Jay O'Shea (Bury)

M - Danny Mayor (Bury)

F - James Norwood (Tranmere)

F - John Akinde (Lincoln)

F - Tyler Walker (Mansfield)