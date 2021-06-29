Dons add former Ipswich Town coach Gill to their backroom staff

Matt Gill with former Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert

Russell Martin has bolstered his backroom staff with the addition of former Ipswich Town first team coach Matt Gill.

Gill played more than 500 games in a nearly 20-year playing career, which saw him pull on the shirt for the likes of Peterborough, Notts County, Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Norwich City where he first met Martin.

Since retiring from the game in 2015, Gill has been on the sidelines for Tranmere Rovers, Norwich City and most recently Ipswich, who he parted company with in May.

He will join Luke Williams and Dean Thornton on Martin's coaching staff as Technical and Strategic Development Coach.

“I’m really pleased to be here and be a part of things,” Gill told iFollow MK Dons.

“I’ve known Russ a long time and I’ve always hoped that, at some point, we would be able to work together, as our views on the game are pretty aligned. When the opportunity presented itself to come here and do that, it was something I was really looking to do.

“Football is about performance and winning games of course but, especially here, it is also about having an identity and helping people and players improve and develop. Those facets are what I’m most interested in and want to add value to during my time here.”

Martin said: “First and foremost, he is somebody I really trust and have had a brilliant relationship with, ever since our time together at Norwich City.

“As a coach, he has had a quick trajectory because of his ability, his care for people and the way he communications with players. I saw that first-hand when he was coaching Norwich’s Under-23s – he played a part in developing a lot of top players during his time there.

“He will add so much to us as a club. He will be here to help with the first team, focusing on individual development with players – who will really benefit from this.