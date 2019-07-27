Dons are hopeful Bury game gets played

MK Dons will continue to prepare as usual until told one way or another about their game with Bury.

The EFL will decide on Monday at midday whether the Shakers can provide assurances they can see out the entire season.

But while the game hangs in the balance, Dons assistant manager Matt Oakley says their preparations will not change, and they remain hopeful the game will go ahead.

He said: "We hope the situation is sorted on Monday, and for Bury's sake we hope they do. It's a serious situation Bury are in, I've heard, and they've been given until Monday, but until that decision is made, we have to think it's being played. We want it on, we want to play."