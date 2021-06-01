Dons are raising the recruitment bar this summer

MK Dons

MK Dons' unique style of play has allowed them to attract a better calibre of player this summer, according to new Sporting Director Liam Sweeting.

Implementing Russell Martin's style of play with varying degrees of success during his 18-month tenure so far, Dons really found their feet around the turn of the year as they built a comfortable cushion between themselves and the relegation zone, falling just two games shy of a play-off spot come the close as they finished 13th in League One.

With some dominant victories along the way, Dons' style has raised plenty of eyebrows in the third tier, but has also made them stand out to a lot of players who want to be a part of the setup next season.

After everything clicked in January, Sweeting said Dons have been able to raise the bar in terms of the calibre of player they are looking to sign next season as not only the players, but the man himself further understands the system.

He said: "If I rewind the clock 12 months, we were in a position where we were playing diamond formation, the season had been cut short, Russ had changed the style and intensity, but we changed shape and the style evolved even further.

"When we got to January, we knew exactly where we wanted to recruit and I have that sense of clarity for this window. The level of expectation since January is now really high, but our standards are really high.