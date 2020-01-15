Dons are still out of position in League One

Recent performances have proven to Russell Martin this his side are playing out of position in League One.

After wins over high-flying Bristol Rovers, Portsmouth, Oxford United, the draw against Coventry and the dominant, albeit fruitless 1-0 defeat at Burton, Martin feels his side are more than good enough to mix it with the teams at the sharp end of the table.

However, their terrible form early in the season sees them toiling in 19th - a position which does not reflect their true worth, according to the manager.

“We’re started so far back, but if you look at the last four or five games, we were third in the form charts,” he said. “Our intensity, aggression and control si getting better. We need to grow and improve those connections.

“We’re raising the bar in every area and everyone is coming with us. We will get nights like tonight (at Burton), but we have to overcome it and make sure we feel better about ourselves with the next one.”

Defender Callum Brittain too believes Dons are playing like a side deserving of a better league position, and do not look like a team 19th in League One.

"Not at all. If you remember back to when (Burton) came to Stadium MK, they absolutely battered us. For it to change that quickly, it shows how much has changed and how much we’ve grown in confidence.

"Hopefully we can stay confident and we can get back on track on Saturday."