Dons are trying to do things differently to stand out in League One

The reshuffle behind-the-scenes at MK Dons is another example of how the club are trying to differentiate themselves from the rest of League One.

Introducing Liam Sweeting as Sporting Director and Simon Crampton as Performance Director, forgoing out-going Executive Director Andrew Cullen's position instead, Dons have two more football-facing roles, echoing setups more commonly seen on the continent.

Along with their stand-out style of football, Sweeting says Dons are taking a different approach to the way they set themselves up to try and give themselves an advantage when it comes to making footballing decisions.

He said: "I think as a club in League One, with the level of opposition, we have to do things slightly differently. We already do that with the style of football, how we operate in the transfer market and this is the next step to take us to the next level.

"As a club, we're able to run smoothly. We have a chairman who is hands on and helps us make quick decisions. We can get in a room, have a discussion, use all the tools at our disposal and then go and execute it. We're not dealing with someone overseas or someone we've not met for a long time - it's a clean process. With this structure, I think it'll be the driving force to success.

"It can be so different at every club," he continued. "It comes at a good time for the club because people in this country are wary of it still, but we're doing it from a position of strength rather than searching a solution or a change.