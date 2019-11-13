Dons await Saturday's second round draw of the Leasing.com Trophy

MK Dons will find out who they face in the second round of the Leasing.com Trophy on Saturday.

Dons qualified top of their group despite Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers, having seen off Stevenage and Fulham U21s in previous games. It means they will be drawn at home against the runner-up of another southern group.

The group stage of the competition is due to conclude tonight (Wednesday), which will confirm the remaining names in the hat for round two.

Thirty-two clubs are involved in round two, with the draw split into northern and southern sections.

The draw will be made on Saturday November 16 at 2pm live on Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports. Presenter Julian Waters, former MK Dons loanee Clinton Morrison and ex-England midfielder Sue Smith, will be on hand to draw the teams out.