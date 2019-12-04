Dons await third round Leasing.com Trophy draw

MK Dons will discover who they will face in the third round of the Leasing.com Trophy tomorrow night (Thursday).

After picking up their first win in over two months on Tuesday night, beating Coventry City 2-0 at Stadium MK to progress, they put their name into the hat for the draw, which will take place at 7.15pm.

There will be 16 Clubs involved in Round Three of the competition with the draw split into Northern and Southern sections.

On Tuesday night, Newport County, Stevenage, Manchester City U21s, Port Vale, Portsmouth, Salford City and Walsall all booked their spots in the third round, with Fleetwood and Scunthorpe having already secured their spots last week. Five more games will be played tonight (Wednesday).

The round three draw will be available to watch live on Sky Sports News, with the draw covered in full on the @LeasingcomTrphy Twitter account.