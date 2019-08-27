Dons book spot in the third round after Southend win

Hiram Boateng scored his first goal for MK Dons in a 4-1 win over Southend on Tuesday night, booking them a spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

In a dominant first half performance, Rhys Healey and Callum Brittain fired Dons into a 2-0 lead, but a second half revival from the Shrimpers saw them get back in it through Brandon Goodship nine minutes after the restart.

Boateng though, a second half substitution, slotted home a brilliant third eight minutes, with Sam Nombe firing in a fourth in stoppage time to seal the win, seeing Paul Tisdale into the third round for the first time in his managerial career.

After Saturday's 4-0 hammering at the hands by Peterborough, Paul Tisdale made five changes to the side. He brought back David Kasumu after his goal-scoring performance in the last round, while there were also recalls for Regan Poole and Joe Walsh in defence, Stuart Moore took over in goal and Rhys Healey made his first start since returning to the club up front.

Southend had won just one game heading into the clash at Roots Hall, and that was their first round game against Stevenage. But while the home side started brightly, it was Dons who had the better chances in the opening 20 minutes. Young Southend keeper Nathan Bishop looked nervous when it came to Dons efforts from range, and twice spilled strikes into the path of Kieran Agard, who could not capitalise on the loose ball.

Southend were not without chances themselves though, and Stephen Humphreys should have done better when Simon Cox's cross was fizzed across goal.

The visitors though would net twice in the final nine minutes of the half to put themselves firmly in control. Healey fired in their first on 36 minutes after good work from Bowery and Agard to tee him up, before a wonder-strike from Callum Brittain five minutes later doubled their advantage.

Southend looked rejuvenated after the break, and Dons twice needed Stuart Moore to bail them out early in the half before he was eventually beaten by Brandon Goodship, who reached Humphreys' cross to pull one back nine minutes into the second period.

And from there, the home side continued to press forwards and could have drawn level but for some poor finishing from Humphreys again.

With Healey waning on his first start for the club since he signed, he was replaced by Sam Nombe with 24 minutes remaining, while Kieran Agard made way for Hiram Boateng, it would be the midfielder who would put the game to bed with eight minutes remaining.

Picking the ball up 30 yards out, Boateng danced past three Southend players before slotting past Bishop with a cool head to book Dons their spot in the third round.

There was still time though for Sam Nombe to fire in his first goal for MK Dons in stoppage time to wrap it up.

Referee: Neil Hair

Attendance: 2,433 (234)

Southend: Bishop, Milligan, Humphreys, Cox, Goodship, Hamilton, Mantom, Shaughnessy, Demetriou (Bwomono 46), Lennon, Blackman (Ndukwu 68)

Subs not used: Oxley, Hyam, Ridgewell, Kiernan, Kelman

MK Dons: Moore, Walsh, Poole, Martin, Lewington, Brittain, Gilbey, Kasumu, Healey (Nombe 66), Agard (Boateng 66), Bowery (Williams 81)

Subs not used: Nicholls, Cargill, Dickenson, Houghton,