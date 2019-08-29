Dons boss expects a quiet deadline day

Fans expecting a busy transfer deadline day may be in for a disappointment.

With the window for League One and League Two clubs set to close on Monday evening (September 2) at 5pm, Paul Tisdale is not expecting a glut of signings, if any at all.

Asked whether it will be a busy time for the club, Tisdale said: "No. Maybe, but maybe not. There won't be a lot going on. I keep my mind open in case with the blessing of Peter (Winkelman), but that's Liam Sweeting's (Head of Recruitment) job to continue to give me that opportunity, and then we'll discuss it.

"It's not about whether we've lost a few games, conceded or not scored, but how we progress and move forward in the next 20 games until the January window."