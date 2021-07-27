Dons boss Martin excited by visit of Spurs and supporters' return to Stadium MK

Son Heung-Min (left) celebrates with Dele Alli after scoring Tottenham's opening goal in their 3-0 friendly win at Colchester last week

More than 13,000 tickets have been sold for the glamour encounter, which is the first and only home match of the Dons' pre-season campaign.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Spurs clash will be the first time supporters have been back at Stadium MK since December, 2020, and it is already guaranteed to be the biggest crowd at a Dons home game for more than two years.

“It’s going to be brilliant,” said Martin.

“It’s a great opportunity for our players to test themselves against the very best but the most important thing is we’ll have people back in the stadium watching their team again.

"The fact it’s against Premier League opposition, and a team like Spurs, makes it all the more special.

“For the players who haven’t been here, or have been here and haven’t played in front of our fans, it will be great for them to feel that connection - we’ve missed it.

“It’s been incredible how that connection has been able to remain through all of this.

"They are a huge part of the process and a huge part of what we do.

"I think they enjoy the identity of the team and it’s important we keep strengthening that – nights like Wednesday will only help keep moving that forward."

And Martin added: "I’m just so excited.

"From a personal point of view, it will be nice to have my wife and kids able to come and watch a game again.

"Seeing how excited they are, I know how excited MK Dons fans must be to watch their team for the first time in a very long time."

But although it is going to be a great occasion to have the supporters back, Martin knows it is a night that his players also have to put on a show on the pitch.

Dons kick-off their competitive season on Saturday when they travel to Championship side AFC Bournemouth in the first round of the Carabao Cup, and the Spurs encounter is all part of the build up to that match.

“We have to make sure that people enjoy the occasion against Spurs and enjoy how we play – that’s going to be a big challenge," said Martin.

"We want to show up and give a good account of ourselves, that is very important.”

Tottenham are now managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

For their trip to MK, they will still be without some of their players who were involved in Euro 2020, but there were still plenty of big names involved in their friendly at Colchester United last week.

Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli were the scorers in a 3-0 win, and also involved were the likes of Eric Dier and Harry Winks.

Tickets are still available to both home and away supporters, priced at £20 adults and £10 under-18s. MK Dons supporters can also purchase tickets in in clubRed, which are priced at £30.

Stadium MK will also be providing a socially distanced block for supporters who wish to maintain social distancing whilst inside the stadium. If you wish to purchase your tickets in this block, please contact the Box Office.

To purchase tickets go to https://mpv.tickets.com/ visit the box office at Stadium MK or call 01908 622922.