Dons boss Williamson gets Manager of the Month nomination

Williamson's first month as an EFL manager has earned him his first nomination

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson's first full month in charge of MK Dons has seen him earn a nomination for League Two's Manager of the Month for October.

Only in the role now for seven weeks, Williamson's impact since the sacking of Graham Alexander, who won the award in his first month in charge in August, has seen the club club to 11th in the division, having dropped as low as 19th at one point. During October, Williamson led Dons to five points from a possible nine.

Also vying for the monthly gong are Nigel Adkins (Tranmere Rovers), Lee Bell (Crewe Alexandra), and Pete Wild (Barrow).

Taking the manager role on a permanent basis, Adkins used his experience and knowledge of the club to simplify tactics, introduce players from within and restore hope at Prenton Park. The result was eight points from four unbeaten games.

Bell’s quiet revolution at Crewe continues to bring through young players in the club tradition, produce results and keep the Alex in the League Two play-off positions. His side collected seven points from their three November fixtures.

Wild has galvanised not just an entire football club, but a whole town with the spirit and camaraderie he inspires. His side had a perfect November, winning all four games as they equalled a club record EFL winning run stretching back to 1967.

In the running for League Two Player of the Month for October are Ali Al-Hamadi (AFC Wimbledon), Rob Apter (Tranmere Rovers), George Ray (Barrow) and Jake Young (Swindon Town).