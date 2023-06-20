News you can trust since 1981
Dons bring in second goalkeeper as experienced MacGillivray signs on at Stadium MK

MK Dons have signed their second goalkeeper in a day with the capture of the experienced Craig MacGillivray.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 20th Jun 2023, 21:54 BST- 1 min read
Craig MacGillivray has signed for MK Dons from Burton Albion

The 30-year-old joins from Burton Albion, where he had been since signing for the Brewers in the January transfer window.

Prior to that, MacGillivray has enjoyed spells at Walsall, Shrewsbury Town, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic.

He has made 238 senior appearances, with the bulk of them for Portsmouth in a three-year spell at Fratton Park.

He won the EFL Trophy while at Pompey, and was also the south coast club's player of the year in 2021.

He becomes the club’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Alex Gilbey and Cameron Norman as well as fellow goalkeeper Nathan Harness earlier in the day.

“I’m delighted to be here,” MacGillivray told iFollow MK Dons.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a number of weeks so I’m glad to get it signed and I can’t wait to start.

“Every time I’ve come here in the past and played, it’s somewhere I remember.

"The club, in recent years, have had success and that’s ultimately what everyone wants to get back to - I want to play my part in helping the club get out of this division.

“I know what I’m capable of as a goalkeeper and I know what I can add to this current squad. Hopefully I can bring all of that here and help the manager and the club get to where it wants to get to.”

