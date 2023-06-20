Dons bring in second goalkeeper as experienced MacGillivray signs on at Stadium MK

Craig MacGillivray has signed for MK Dons from Burton Albion

The 30-year-old joins from Burton Albion, where he had been since signing for the Brewers in the January transfer window.

Prior to that, MacGillivray has enjoyed spells at Walsall, Shrewsbury Town, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic.

He has made 238 senior appearances, with the bulk of them for Portsmouth in a three-year spell at Fratton Park.

He won the EFL Trophy while at Pompey, and was also the south coast club's player of the year in 2021.

He becomes the club’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Alex Gilbey and Cameron Norman as well as fellow goalkeeper Nathan Harness earlier in the day.

“I’m delighted to be here,” MacGillivray told iFollow MK Dons.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a number of weeks so I’m glad to get it signed and I can’t wait to start.

“Every time I’ve come here in the past and played, it’s somewhere I remember.

"The club, in recent years, have had success and that’s ultimately what everyone wants to get back to - I want to play my part in helping the club get out of this division.