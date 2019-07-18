Dons cannot afford to start slowly, says Walsh

Defender Joe Walsh says Dons cannot afford to ease themselves into League One this season if they have hopes of a good finish.

Defender Joe Walsh says Dons cannot afford to ease themselves into League One this season if they have hopes of a good finish.

The Welshman said with the squad Dons have this season, they should be looking to hit the ground running.

“Everyone wants a good start to build on,” he said.“Last season we did that, and we want to hit the ground running.

“Most of the players we have have played in League One, so we’re expected to do well.

“We’re all looking forward to it, and we have to start well.”

Walsh was a second half substitute in the 5-1 win over Brackley, and added: “It’s early days but it was good to get the rustiness out and get going again. It was a nice win as well.

“At the moment, it’s about getting fitness back, getting awareness back, but you want to win every game too, even in training.

“We had a long break, so it’s nice to be back playing football.”