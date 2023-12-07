Dons' children's ward visit puts 'perspective' into the festive period
MK Dons made their annual visit to the Milton Keynes University Hospital Childrens Ward on Wednesday to spread some Christmas cheer.
Handing our presents to poorly youngsters, first-teamers Dean Lewington, Alex Gilbey, Max Dean and Cameron Norman were joined by head coach Mike Williamson, assistant head coach Ian Watson, youth teamers Isaac Olaleye and Chase Medwynter and Rhianne Rush of MK Dons Women.
The presents bought were paid for by the first-team, while the academy helped raise a further £800.
The players met with children, parents and nurses on the trip – something which Williamson believes puts the pressures of football into context for them.
He said: “It's hugely important. It's a community club, and from my experience, it helps the players just as much, if not more than the children they'll be seeing. It puts perspective on where we are. After Tuesday night (losing 4-0 to Brighton U21s) it felt doom and gloom, but it puts things into context.
“If we can put smiles on people's faces, that's what we're here for , that's the nature of the industry. We want to give back to the community so it's a really important visit.”