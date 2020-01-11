Dons climb the table with Coventry draw

Carlton Morris' debut goal for MK Dons saw them earn a draw against Coventry City, moving them up to 19th in League One.

Morris' first goal for the club he signed for on Wednesday ensured they stretched their unbeaten run in the division to four games as he cancelled out Sam McCallum's opener after just 51 seconds for the Sky Blues.

The point means Russell Martin's side climb to 19th in the table, jumping AFC Wimbledon who were beaten 2-1 by Portsmouth.

Dons' gap to safety remains at three points as Tranmere shared a 0-0 draw with fellow relegation candidates Southend. Bottom club Bolton were beaten 2-0 by Rochdale, who ease their own fears of the drop by moving six clear of the bottom three.

At the sharp end, Rotherham are the new leaders of League One after their 3-1 win over promotion rivals Oxford United. They replace long-term pace setters Wycombe, who were hammered 4-0 by Sunderland, with the first three goals coming in the first 21 minutes. Wycombe have picked up just a point from their last five games.

Ipswich are back up to third after a much-needed 4-1 win over Accrington, while Burton - who Dons play on Tuesday night - are 11th after beating Fleetwood 1-0. Doncaster were 2-0 winners over Bristol Rovers, Peterborough and Gillingham shared a goal-less draw, while Lincoln and Shrewsbury played out a 1-1 draw.