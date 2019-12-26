Dons close the gap to safety on Boxing Day

MK Dons closed the gap to League One safety despite twice blowing a lead against Southend on Boxing Day.

Russell Martin's side have lost once in their last four league outings now, but the 2-2 draw was a result which left the 380 travelling supporters frustrated, if not relieved to have escaped with anything at all to their name.

But the point picked up at Roots Hall saw Dons close the game to Tranmere above them to two points after Rovers were beaten 4-2 by Burton Albion.

Former Dons striker Aaron Wilbraham bagged a brace for Rochdale, but also put into his own net as Fleetwood snatched all three points at Spotland, scoring the winner in the last minute of the game as they dropped to 19th in the table, leapfrogged by AFC Wimbledon, who beat Bristol Rovers - Dons' New Year's Day opponents - 2-1.

Up next for Dons is the visit of Portsmouth, and they head to Stadium MK on Sunday having beaten League One leaders Wycombe 2-0 at Fratton Park. Ipswich failed to capitalise and only closed the gap to seven points after a 0-0 draw at home to Gillingham. Oxford are up to third after beating Lincoln City 1-0, jumping Peterborough who were beaten 3-0 by Doncaster Rovers at London Road.

Rotherham beat Shrewsbury 2-1 and Bolton took another point with a 0-0 draw at Sunderland.