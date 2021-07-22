Dons close to a deal for Watson after impressive trial

Tennai Watson

Tennai Watson has made a big impression on Russell Martin during his trial, enough to be offered a deal at MK Dons.

The 24-year-old left Reading at the end of the season, having spent time on loan at Coventry City and AFC Wimbledon on loan. Deployed at wing-back during his pre-season friendly outings, Watson was a recommended to Martin by Zak Jules who spent time with the defender at Reading.

With Dons on the hunt for more recruits in the wide areas, having lost the likes of Ethan Laird and Matthew Sorinola over the summer, Martin said he wants to get a deal done with Watson in the next few days.

He confirmed: "We've had Tennai Watson training with us, he's been impressive in the games and in training. I'd like him to stay and I think he'd like to stay so we're hoping to get something done there at some point. He's a really good player.

"He was recommended to me by Zak Jules, who spent time at Reading with him. A player's recommendation is really important, because they know what they're like, how they behave, how they act and their ability as well.