Dons close to signing non-league goalkeeper Ravizzoli

MK Dons

MK Dons are close to signing goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli after his move was revealed by former club Eastbourne Borough.

The 23-year-old Argentinean had been a part of Dons' goalkeeping unit since Laurie Walker joined Oldham Athletic on loan back in March, alongside Lee Nicholls, Andrew Fisher and coach Dean Thornton.

With Eastbourne's season curtailed early, Ravizzoli was made available through Borough assistant manager Sergio Torres - a known friend of Dons manager Russell Martin.

After Dons released Nicholls, who has since signed for Huddersfield Town in the Championship, they are lacking in support for Fisher, but Borough's announcement of Ravizzoli's imminent arrival at Stadium MK on a permanent basis is the first sign of additions to come.

The Citizen understands talks with Ravizzoli are at an advanced stage but Dons are not yet in a position to announce the signing.

"Obviously it's been a pleasure having Franco at our football club," said Eastbourne manager Danny Bloor. "Although we are sorry to see him go, we all acknowledge that he was a professional goalkeeper in the making."

"He joined us and quickly developed into my opinion the best goalkeeper in the league. I fully expect him to progress even further, starting with his move to MK Dons.