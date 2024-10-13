Dons come up short on emotional day at Stadium MK as Port Vale clinch win to go top

The Milton Keynes Dons players observe a minutes silence in memory of former player George Baldock prior to kick-off against Port Vale (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

MK Dons suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Port Vale on Saturday.

On an emotional day at Stadium MK, there was a minute's silence held prior to kick-off in memory of former Dons player George Baldock, who passed away in midweek.

The 31-year-old Buckingham-born defender came through the ranks at MK, and made more than 100 first team appearances for his local club before making the move to Sheffield United in 2017.

A Dons shirt with Baldock's name and number two was draped over one of the seats in the home dugout throughout the match.

A shirt tribute to former Milton Keynes Dons player George Baldock was placed on the home side's bench on Saturday (Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The game itself didn't go the Dons way, as Vale substitute Antwoine Hackford scored the only goal to win it 13 minutes from time.

The victory sees Vale go top of Sky Bet League Two, while the Dons are down in 15th, six points off the play-offs.

Hackford’s goal saw Vale stretch their unebaten run to seven games, while Scott Lindsey suffered his first defeat as Dons boss.

Dons started the game well, and were frustrated as they had two goals chalked off in the opening 30 minutes, striker Tommy Leigh the unfortunate player on both occasions.

Tommy Leigh of Milton Keynes Dons puts the ball into the net but his effort is ruled out for handball (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The first one to be disallowed was for offside, while the second was for handball as he bundled the ball home from a corner.

As the game progressed, the visitors came into it more and more and they had good chances in the second half.

Dons goalkeeper Tom McGill had to be at his best to deny Lorent Tolaj and Ronan Curtis before Ryan Croasdale and Connor Hall also narrowly missed the target.

A Vale goal seemed to coming, and it arrived after 77 minutes when Hackford turned in Jack Shorrock’s cross to put his side ahead.

Hackford had a great chance to double his tally and seal the win late on as he went through one-on-one against McGill, but the Dons keeper denied him.

MK's best chance at a late equaliser fell to Connor Lemonheigh-Evans as he connected with a Joe Tomlinson cross, but his effort was saved by Vale keeoer Connor Ripley.

Dons are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Morecambe.