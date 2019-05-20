Dons confirm Cobblers friendly

MK Dons will take on neighbours Northampton Town ahead of their return to League 1.

Paul Tisdale's side will only play pre-season friendlies away from home this summer, and will take on the Cobblers at the PTS Academy Stadium on Friday July 26.

The game will come a week after Dons travel to The BP Mitchell Stadium (Friday July 19) to take on Welwyn Garden City.

Dons will play away friendly this summer due to the trio of concerts being held at Stadium MK this summer.

Dons and Northampton are no strangers to game with each other, and have crossed paths eight times since 2016. Last season, Dons squandered a 2-0 lead in the final 12 minutes at the PTS Academy Stadium to draw 2-2 with Cobblers.