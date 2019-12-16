Dons defence earns manager's praise

Russell Martin singled out every single one of his defenders after Dons' 1-0 win over Oxford United on Saturday.

Keeping their second clean sheet in three games, Martin saw his side pick up a vital win in League One - their first since September 14.

Dons have conceded the least amount of goals of anyone in the bottom seven, and Martin highlighted their efforts against Oxford as the U's threw everything they had at the home side to no avail.

He said: "To a man, the back four were excellent. Regan came in last week and was excellent again today, Joe Walsh is consistent, Lewie is just Lewie – he's had a new lease of life recently, and Callum might not have done so much eye-catching stuff but he;'s doing exactly what we're asking. I could name everyone, and I feel bad for leaving people out."

Martin too praised Ben Reeves, whose return from injury saw him come off the bench again in the second half.

He continued: "Ben Reeves came on and looked much more fit and more like him. That's where we need him to be. If he gets fitter and sharper and used to the way we're looking to play, we've got more options and that will be great."

Rhys Healey was named on the bench for the first time since their win over Blackpool in September but was an unused substitute while Sam Nombe, who made his return from injury last week against Doncaster Rovers, missed out through illness. Jordan Moore-Taylor's knee concern also kept him sidelined.