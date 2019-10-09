Dons defender Poole's pride as he joins up with Wales ahead of Euro 2020 qualifers

MK Dons defender Regan Poole has spoken of his pride at being involved with the Wales international set-up

The 21-year-old could be in line to make his senior debut this week, after he was called into Ryan Giggs' squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia.

Regan Poole has captained Wales Under-21s

The Welsh take on Slovakie in Trnava on Thursday night (7.45pm), before hosting Croatia on Sunday (ko 7.45pm).

Poole was promoted from the Under-21 squad following an injury to Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham, and he has spent the past week training with the likes of Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale and Manchester United youngster Daniel James.

“To play for Wales is always an honour,” said Poole, who joined the Dons from the Red devils in the summer, having spent last season on loan at Newport County, and the previous 12 months at Northampton Town.

“Whatever the age group, you are playing for your country, pulling on the Wales shirt and singing the national anthem.

Wales' star man Gareth Bale

“I’ve been a part of the Wales Under-21s for a while now and that’s always a proud thing for me.

“Ever since [Ryan Giggs] has come in, he’s pushed young players through from the Under-21s. As we’ve seen recently, most of their starting XI are under the age of 23 and that shows a pathway for us.

“Everyone in the Under-21s wants to play in the senior side and I’m no different. That’s my aim.”

Poole could well get his chance in this week's double header, with Wales still very much in the hunt for a place in the finals if they get the desired results.