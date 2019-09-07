Dons 'desperately needed' three points against AFC Wimbledon

It may be too early for a "must-win" game, but Paul Tisdale said the three points his side picked up against AFC Wimbledon were desperately needed.

First half goals from Sam Nombe, making his first league start for MK Dons, and Rhys Healey were enough to see off their rivals from London, despite Marcus Forss' late header making things nervy at Stadium MK.

After poor performances in their last two outings in League One - losing to both Peterborough and Accrington Stanley - Tisdale said he was delighted to get back to winning ways.

"These three points were desperately needed," he said. "That's nine on the board now. We have to settle, and believe in our system. That's two games where we've been competitive and put on a good show- now we need to make it three.

"This was a week's work, and a week is a long time in football. We lost very disappointingly in Accrington. We were robust at Stevenage and continued that today with some good craft in the first half, and we've picked up a good win. Coming out of the week with two wins is good.

"We made it difficult for ourselves in the last few minutes, which I didn't see because I was making a substitution, and it became edgy but that was always going to be the way. I'm really pleased because this meant a lot to an awful lot of people."

Having now played nine game in four weeks, Dons have a week before their next game - away at Blackpool - much to the relief of Tisdale.

He added: "I'm delighted I can have a week where we can switch off for a week, and I'm looking forward to that.

"We haven't found our rhythm yet, maybe that's my fault, or their fault, or is it just circumstance? We've done a pretty decent job, and the first building block is in place."