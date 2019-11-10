Dons 'didn't trouble' Port Vale in FA Cup defeat

Port Vale manager John Askey felt his side never looked in trouble after they beat MK Dons 1-0 at Stadium MK to progress into the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

David Worrall's 19th minute header was enough for the League Two side to put their name in the hat, ruining Russell Martin's managerial debut.

Despite Dons having a possession advantage and having 10 more shots than Vale, Askey said his side dealt with Dons' threat throughout.

"Although they had a lot of possession, they didn't trouble (keeper) Scott Brown," he told the Stoke Sentinal. "It's another clean sheet and I am just really pleased that we have got through.

"I am really pleased. In the FA Cup, and any cup competition, the main thing is you get through. I thought we played really well in the first half and probably could have gone two or three up. In the second half we didn't pass it as well as we wanted to and we had to dig in."