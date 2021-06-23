Dons discover Papa John's Trophy opponents as League One fixtures and Carabao Cup draw looms
Fellow League One sides Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers will meet Dons in Group C
MK Dons will find out where and when they'll be taking on their League One opponents at 9am tomorrow (Thursday), but their two of their Papa John's Trophy group mates have already been selected.
Dons will take on Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers in Group C of the southern area section, with an invited U21 team set to take up the fourth spot. The announcement will take place at 4.30pm on Thursday. Two of Dons' three games will be played at Stadium MK, with the U21s side being one of those games.
It will be one of Aston Villa, Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Southampton (who Dons faces last season), Tottenham or West Ham.
Prior to the Papa John's Trophy draw, Dons will have their eyes locked on the Carabao Cup draw, taking place at 3.40pm. They will be ball 21 in the draw as they discover who they will face in the first round of the league cup. Last season, the game took place before the League One campaign kicked off, and it saw Dons beaten by Championship side Coventry at Stadium MK.