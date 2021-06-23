Dons discover Papa John's Trophy opponents as League One fixtures and Carabao Cup draw looms

Papa John's Trophy

MK Dons will find out where and when they'll be taking on their League One opponents at 9am tomorrow (Thursday), but their two of their Papa John's Trophy group mates have already been selected.

Dons will take on Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers in Group C of the southern area section, with an invited U21 team set to take up the fourth spot. The announcement will take place at 4.30pm on Thursday. Two of Dons' three games will be played at Stadium MK, with the U21s side being one of those games.

It will be one of Aston Villa, Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Southampton (who Dons faces last season), Tottenham or West Ham.