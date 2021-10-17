Dons drawn at home to Stevenage in the FA Cup

The FA Cup

MK Dons will host Stevenage in the FA Cup first round.

The sides, separated by just 37 miles have crossed paths plenty of times down the years - 14 to be exact - with Dons coming out on top in six to Stevenage's four.

Managed by former Dons striker Alex Revell, Stevenage sit 20th in League Two, but have a decent record at Stadium MK, losing just twice in six visits.

The teams have met in the FA Cup before back in 2010. Following a 0-0 draw at Broadhall Way, Stevenage took the tie to penalties at Stadium MK following a 1-1 draw and won the shoot-out to progress into the second round.