Dons dumped out of the Carabao Cup as Bournemouth hit five

Match Report

A ruthless Bournemouth proved too much for MK Dons in the opening round of the Carabao Cup on Saturday as they ran out 5-0 winners at the Vitality Stadium.

David Brooks bagged a brace, with Dominic Solanke, Philip Billings and Christian Saydee putting the result beyond the League One side, who made a good account of themselves in the first half, but were simply out-muscled by their Championship opponents in the second.

With all the speculation prior to kick off linking Russell Martin with a move away from Stadium MK, there was a little matter of Dons' first round Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth at hand. Franco Ravizzoli lined up between the sticks with Andrew Fisher still missing after rolling his ankle in a pre-season game a couple of weeks ago. Four other new signings made their Dons debuts too, with Tennai Watson, Scott Twine, Mo Eisa and Aden Baldwin all starting at the Vitality Stadium.

Despite the division's difference between the two sides, Dons certainly did their level best to cause the Championship side some problems. Both sides are known for playing a possession-based game, and the midfield action was intricate for both sides. Bournemouth had the better of the early chances, with Jack Stacey and David Brooks both testing Ravizzoli in the opening 20 minutes.

Not to be outdone though, Dons kept to their game and could have taken the lead just before the half hour mark when Watson, one of three signings this week, nodded down to Twine on the edge of the box but his shot was comfortably dealt with by Mark Travers.

Brooks then missed a sitter when the winger found himself wide open with the whole goal to aim at, but sent his effort into the stands.

But after missing two much easier chances, Brooks would fire Bournemouth into the lead 10 minutes before the break. Ghosting in at the back post, Brooks brilliantly volleyed home Gavin Kilkenny's cross from the corner of the six-yard box.

Making it to the break just a goal behind was a decent result for Russell Martin's side, but Bournemouth made the challenge much harder for the visitors just two minutes into the second half when Dominic Solanke picked up Adam Smith's cross and after spining Warren O'Hora, beat Ravizzoli to make it 2-0.

The second goal sucked a bit of life out of Dons, gone was the dangerous looking edge in midfield, perhaps nullified by a rejuvenated Bournemouth who looked intent on putting the game to bed as quickly as possible.

Making his first professional appearance, Ravizzoli was proving himself a half-decent shot-stopper but the passing, which was so crucial for Dons last season, appeared to be his undoing.

On several occasions, the Argentinean keeper's distribution left his side on the back foot, and he was punished when Bournemouth made it 3-0 with 16 minutes to go. Ravizzoli's pass left

O'Hora in trouble on the edge of the penalty area, allowing Philip Billing to snatch possession and he was left with a simple finish to wrap the game up.

The Championship side though fancied a few more goals for their returning supporters though and added two more late in the day, first through substitute Christian Saydee, before a second for Brooks and a fifth for the hosts late in the day to put themselves unequivocally into the second round draw.

Referee: Sam Purkiss

Bournemouth: Travers, Kelly, Brooks, Solanke (Saydee 76), Marcondes (Stanislas 66), Smith, Stacey (Zemura 40), Kilkenny, Billing, Anthony, Ibsen Rossi

Subs not used: Denis, Taylor, Glover, Camp

MK Dons: Ravizzoli, Watson (Martin 75), O'Hora, Darling, Baldwin, Harvie, Kasumu, O'Riley, Twine, Eisa, Brown (Robson 54)

Subs not used: Walker, Lewington, Jules, Bird, Ilunga