Dons eager to impress in the Leasing.com Trophy

It may be the Leasing.com Trophy tonight against Fulham U21s, but Alex Gilbey says everyone in the Dons squad is keen to play.

After four defeats in a row against Ipswich, Southend, Liverpool and Sunderland, Dons are desperately seeking a return to winning ways.

They opened their account in the competition last month with a 3-0 win over Stevenage, and a win tonight (Tuesday) at Stadium MK will see them in pole position to qualify from Group G.

Tonight could also see a return to action for Jordan Moore-Taylor, who has been out since January with a knee injury.

Gilbey, who has started the last two games, everyone is eager to play tonight against The Cottagers.

"To be fair, if some are rested, players coming in will be more than good enough," said Gilbey. "Everyone is fighting for a place, whether it's a cup game or a league game. You want to play every game and every minute."

Tonight will be Fulham U21s' first outing in the competition this season, having participated in the last two years too. They have never made it out of the group stages.