Dons ease past Brackley Town in first pre-season outing

MK Dons made a winning start to their pre-season campaign with a confident 5-1 win over Brackley Town on Tuesday night.

After the nightmare display Paul Tisdale's side turned in last season, losing 1-0 to the Saints, the difference between the sides was clear to see from the off. In front of new signing Rhys Healey, who completed his move from Cardiff a few hours earlier, it was Dons who made a goal-scoring start to things at St James' Park as Jordan Houghton fired home from the edge of the area after good work from Hiram Boateng in the build-up after just five minutes.

While the Brackley PA system mistakenly awarded Dons' opener to Callum Brittain, the defender did make it 2-0 six minutes later, with Boateng once again playing his part with a pinpoint cross.

The former Exeter midfielder was pulling all the strings for Dons playing in an advanced role,showing some clever passes and some early physical dominance.

Brackley though were back in it on 25 minutes when Matt Lowe forced Stuart Moore to tip over the bar, and from the resultant corner, Gareth Dean headed home.

But Dons restored their two goal advantage three minutes later – Jordan Bowery turning the ball around the corner for Kieran Agard to net.

The divisional difference between the sides was plain to see throughout, and Dons could have been 4-1 up at the interval when Bowery's header thumped the underside of the bar, before George Williams' effort was eventually scrambled away.

With the side easing off in the opening of the second period, the inevitable outfield squad change came on the hour mark, with the exception of Lee Nicholls, who replaced Moore at the break.

While Brackley too made several changes to their side, including introducing former Don Carl Baker, it was Dons who put the game to bed with 19 minutes to go when Dylan Asonganyi fired in from the edge of the box, before Sam Nombe's bullet header from Matty Sorinola made it 5-1 three minutes later.

Attendance: 1,010

MK Dons first half: Moore, Brittain, Poole, Martin, Williams, Lewington, Houghton, McGrandles, Boateng, Bowery, Agard

MK Dons second half: Nicholls (45), Nombe (60), Sorinola (60), Walsh (60), Davies (60), Brennan (60), Kasumu (60), Pattison (60), Mason (60), Bird (60), Asonganyi (60)