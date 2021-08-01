Dons 'extremely disappointed' as Martin is confirmed as Swansea boss

Russell Martin is heading to Wales, along with Luke Williams and Dean Thornton

MK Dons have said they are 'extremely disappointed' by the timing of Swansea City's move to sign manager Russell Martin

The Welsh side confirmed Martin as their new manager this evening (Sunday) having been linked with him all week. However, their official approach only came on Friday night, less than 24-hours before Dons' opening game of the season against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

Martin would watch on as his side were soundly beaten 5-0 by the Championship outfit at the Vitality Stadium, departing without so much as a wave to the travelling supporters who made the trip to the south coast to watch their first away game since February 2020.

Announcing the manager's departure, the club confirmed Martin's backroom team of Luke Williams, Dean Thornton and Matt Gill would also be making the move to Wales, while also lamenting the timing of the move, coming just seven days before the start of the League One season.

A statement read: "Milton Keynes Dons can confirm that Russell Martin has left the Football Club to take up the vacant Head Coach position at Swansea City, after the Welsh club met the buyout clause in his contract.

"Martin’s coaching team of Luke Williams, Dean Thornton and Matt Gill will also depart Stadium MK.