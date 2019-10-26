Dons face a challenge 'until the New Year' warns Tisdale

MK Dons' fortunes may not change until 2020, according to Paul Tisdale after they fell to their seventh defeat in eight game on Saturday.

Ched Evans tapped home in the 85th minute when Lee Nicholls collided with Regan Poole and spilt the ball into the Fleetwood striker's path, undoing what was, until that stage, a resolute defensive display at the Highbury Stadium.

With one point from a possible 24, it is now the worst run in Dons' history as the club slipped to 20th in Leauge One. But with injured players not due back for a considerable period, Tisdale warns things may be bleak until the New Year.

He said: "It's a really tough period and every week, it gets tougher. The players are receptive to what I'm asking, I believe it will turn but it hasn't quite happened for us yet.

"Our challenge is to get to the New Year and we have to pick up a few results along the way. We're not there yet. I know we have to get results, we're on a terrible run but I have to believe we're capable. We'll keep working."

When asked whether he fears for his position as MK Dons boss, he added: "It's not in my psyche to question myself, I haven't lost any conviction of what we can do. I'm asking the players to go again, I'll be doing the same thing. I'm fully focussed on next week."