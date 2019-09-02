Dons fans offered compensation for Bury travel arrangements

Fans unable to get refunds for their travel and hotel arrangements for Dons' now cancelled game away at Bury last month can claim compensation through the EFL.

The game was due to be played on August 3, but Bury's financial situation, which has since seen them thrown out of League One, meant the game was suspended.

Some fans have been unable to reclaim expenses paid for travel or hotel arrangements for the trip, though the club have advised to deliver documentation of lost monies to the Stadium MK box office as Dons look to compile the information to put to the EFL.

Visit the Box Office at Stadium MK before close of play on Tuesday 17 September 2019, with supporting documentation as follows:

1) A letter addressed to the Club stating the purpose of the purchase (i.e. travel to Bury v MK Dons on 3 August 2019) and the total amount of the claim. The letter should include the full name and address of the supporter.

2) A copy of any relevant supporting correspondence sent to the travel or booking company requesting a refund.

3) Any copies of correspondence received from the travel or booking company declining any such request for a refund.

4) Train tickets, hotel booking confirmation, coach tickets as appropriate. These will be required before we can support any request to the EFL.