Dons' first game in jeopardy with EFL to announce Bury's fate on Monday

MK Dons will discover at midday on Monday whether their opening day of the season clash with Bury will go ahead.

With the Shakers in dire financial straits, the EFL tonight (Friday) have confirmed matters with the club are ongoing, but will make a final decision on Monday.

An EFL spokesman said: “The EFL Board met today in respect of the ongoing matters at Bury FC where it determined that if the League is not in receipt of the previously requested information by 12pm on Monday 29 July then the Club’s opening day fixture with MK Dons will be suspended.

“Both Bury and MK Dons have been informed of the League’s position.”

A Dons spokeman said: “The Club were, this evening [Friday], made aware by the EFL of the potential suspension of our opening day fixture against Bury.

“Given the serious situation that Bury find themselves in, we are very concerned for everyone there and we do very much hope that our match on August 3rd can still go ahead as planned.

“We will continue to keep our supporters up to date as and when we receive further information from the EFL.”