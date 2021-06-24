Dons' fixtures revealed: a difficult start to the season awaits

Stadium MK

MK Dons will begin their 2021/22 season at the University of Bolton Stadium to take non newly promoted Bolton Wanderers in an extremely tough start to the campaign.

Dons will discover their Carabao Cup opponents at around 3:40pm this afternoon (Thursday) which is likely to be their second fixture of the season, before taking on Sunderland and Charlton at home, hitting the road again to play Ipswich Town before rounding out the month at home to Accrington Stanley.

Russell Martin's side will lock horns with Wycombe Wanderers again on September 25 at Stadium MK, with a trip to Adams Park in late January (Jan 29), while AFC Wimbledon will visit Milton Keynes on October 9. The fixture at Plough Lane is scheduled for April 9 - four games before the end of the season.

Dons will be on the road to Lincoln City on Boxing Day, though will play Cheltenham on Dec 29 and bring in the new year against Gillingham - both games at Stadium MK.

The final game of the season will also be the longest trip of the season as they take on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

MK Dons' 2021/22 Fixtures:

Sat, Aug 7 - Bolton Wanderers (a)

Wed, Aug 11 - Carabao Cup Rd1

Sat, Aug 14 - Sunderland (h)

Tue, Aug 17 - Charlton Athletic (h)

Sat, Aug 21 - Ipswich Town (a)

Wed, Aug 25 - Carabao Cup Rd2

Sat, Aug 28 - Accrington Stanley (h)

Sat, Sept 4 - Cheltenham Town (a)

Sat, Sept 11 - Portsmouth (h)

Sat, Sept 18 - Gillingham (a)

Sat, Sept 25 - Wycombe Wanderers (h)

Tue, Sept 28 - Fleetwood Town (h)

Sat, Oct 2 - Doncaster Rovers (a)

Sat, Oct 9 - AFC Wimbledon (h)

Sat, Oct 16 - Shrewsbury Town (a)

Tue, Oct 19 - Wigan Athletic (a)

Sat, Oct 23 - Rotherham United (h)

Sat, Oct 30 - Crewe Alexandra (a)

Sat, Nov 6 - FA Cup Rd1

Sat, Nov 13 - Cambridge United (h)

Sat, Nov 20 - Burton Albion (h)

Sat, Nov 23 - Sheffield Wednesday (a)

Sat, Nov 27 - Morecambe (a)

Sat, Dec 4 - FA Cup Rd2

Tue, Dec 7 - Plymouth Argyle (h)

Sat, Dec 11 - Oxford United (h)

Sat, Dec 18 - Burton Albion (a)

Sun, Dec 26 - Lincoln City (a)

Wed, Dec 29 - Cheltenham Town (h)

Sat, Jan 1 - Gillingham (h)

Sat, Jan 8 - Accrington Stanley (a) or FA Cup Rd3

Sat, Jan 15 - Portsmouth (a)

Sat, Jan 22 - Doncaster Rovers (h)

Sat, Jan 29 - Wycombe Wanderers (a)

Sat, Feb 6 - Lincoln City (h)

Tue, Feb 8 - Fleetwood Town (a)

Sat, Feb 12 - Ipswich Town (h)

Sat, Feb 19 - Sunderland (a)

Tue, Feb 22 - Charlton Athletic (a)

Sat, Feb 26 - Bolton Wanderers (h)

Sat, Mar 5 - Rotherham (a)

Sat, Mar 12 - Wigan Athletic (h)

Sat, Mar 19 - Cambridge United (a)

Sat, Mar 26 - Crewe Alexandra (h)

Sat, Apr 2 - Shrewsbury Town (h)

Sat, Apr 9 - AFC Wimbledon (a)

Fri, Apr 15 - Sheffield Wednesday (h)

Mon, Apr 18 - Oxford United (h)