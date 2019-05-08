Dons had dodged bullets all season long

There were plenty of moments throughout the season when Alex Gilbey thought promotion back to League 1 was off the table.

The 24-year-old missed the final six weeks of the season through injury, but said he felt Dons’ bad run of form around Christmas had put paid to their chances of a top three finish.

“When we stumbled through December and January, we were all worried,” he said.

“We dodged a lot of bullets from December until the end of the season, but we stuck with it, and David Wheeler popped up at the end there to get us promoted. It’s the best way to do it, I think!”

Gilbey praised manager Paul Tisdale for his impact on the season, adding “He has been brilliant. Everyone has bought into what he has asked of us, luckily it has come off. Promotion is what everyone wanted, so now we can all look to the future.”

The midfielder also highlighted Tisdale’s key signings as he brought wide heads into the dressing room alongsaide Dean Lewington to bring much-needed experience to the squad.

He added: “The right people and the right players have come in, and of the right ages as well. You look at Ryan Harley, Robbie Simpson, Russell Martin, all older players who have been there, seen it and done it.

“As a younger player, we’ve been lucky to have wise heads in the dressing room.”